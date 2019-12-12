PM, EBRD President sign document on modernization of Kazakhstan’s healthcare infrastructure

LONDON. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to London, Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

«The First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pay great attention to cooperation with the EBRD. Over the past 27 years, the EBRD’s investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $9 billion in over 260 projects,» said Mamin.

Following the results of negotiations between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EBRD, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the implementation of the Comprehensive Program for the Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

«New multidisciplinary hospitals will be built in Kazakhstan as part of the State Health Care Development Program for 2020–2024. We welcome the EBRD’s participation in the modernization of the health care infrastructure,» said Mamin.

For his part, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti expressed interest in financing projects to modernize the health infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of government noted the importance of the EBRD's participation in the implementation of the largest public-private partnership project in Kazakhstan – the construction of the Almaty Big Ring Road.

The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation on the implementation of public-private partnership projects in Kazakhstan in the areas of housing and communal services, transport infrastructure, renewable energy sources, etc.