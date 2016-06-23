PM familiarized with construction of industrial zones in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Almaty region Serik Turdaliyev reported today to Prime Minister Karim Massimov about the achievements and further plans on construction of industrial zones in the region.

Thus, S.Turdaliyev informed the PM of the course of construction of infrastructure in the territory of Taldykorgan Industrial Zone financed both from the local and national budgets.

K.Massimov was also informed about the plans on creation of Gate City industrial zone in Almaty.

Recall that Gate City is one of the four Almaty satellite towns, which must be commissioned by 2032, as per the general layout. The Gate City is called to become an important outpost of Kazakhstan and entire CA region due to its advantageous location (near Almaty) and presence of the main highway of the region in its area. The point at issue is Almaty-Kapshagay road which will be a part of Western China-Western Europe project.