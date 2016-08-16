EN
    12:15, 16 August 2016 | GMT +6

    PM familiarized with heating system in Semey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to the East Kazakhstan region today, Prime Minister Karim Massimov was informed about the reconstruction of the local Thermal Power Plant 1.

    The reconstruction of the heating system under the Nurly Zhol program is one of the primary objectives of the region.

    In Semey, Karim Massimov familiarized with the reconstruction of TPP-1 which is  one of the largest heat sources of the city.

    The capacity of TPP-1 is 342 Gcal / h.   It supplies heat to 324 multi-storey houses and 41 social facilities. The length of the heat network is 86.3 km, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

