PM had a meeting with Baiterek Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Managing Holding, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

During the session there were considered the plans of the company for 2018. The discussion also resulted in approval of the arrangement with Kazakhstan Development Bank affiliate KDB-Leasing to provide a loan for long-term lease financing under "Business Road Map-2020" program.

The Board of Directors also approved the matrix of business processes, risks and controls of the holding for 2018, the report of internal audit service for the 4th quarter and considered the results of the external evaluation of performance of Baiterek internal audit group.

Baiterek National Managing Holding was created by the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan in 2013 with the purpose to optimize the systems of management of financial institutions and development of national economy. The holding consists of 11 affiliate companies.