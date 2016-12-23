EN
    21:31, 23 December 2016 | GMT +6

    PM held meeting on infrastructure development of Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on infrastructure development of Astana city.

    The meeting participants discussed the city’s road-transport infrastructure, reconstruction of Yessil River bed, development of waste treatment facilities, storm water sewerage, heating pipelines and tourism.

    Special attention was given to the fulfillment of the Presidential instructions on development of Astana.  

