PM: High-quality school education depends on high-quality information infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Akmola region, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited Miras Multidisciplinary High School, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

Karim Massimov met with the teaching staff of the school for discussing the quality of education in small schools and boarding-schools of the country.

During the conversation, the PM noted that development of education in Kazakhstan has been in spotlight of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the Ministry of Education and Science has been conducting huge work to ensure high-quality learning process for the school students.

The meeting discussed also the implementation of an updated content of secondary education in small schools and boarding schools as well as improvement of material-technical and methodological equipment at small schools.

Minister Erlan Sagadiyev made a report on the above-mentioned issued. He said that the Ministry would continue implementing the best teaching practice at all the schools of the country. He emphasized that all the schools would renovate their material and technical infrastructure regardless of their staffing.

According to the PM, 48% of all Kazakhstani school students study in rural settlements. In this regard, the Ministry of Education and Science was entrusted with a number of tasks.

First, the Ministry instructed to upgrade the status of school teachers.

Secondly, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of development of special infrastructure at schools, namely to increase the number of interactive boars and ensure access to the Internet. This work must be started from rural schools, he added.