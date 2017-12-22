PM holds a meeting on agricultural sector development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting on the development of the country's agricultural sector, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues regarding the implementation of the government program for the development of the farming sector, the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Agricultural Cooperatives", stabilization of the grain market, and diversification of the exports of agricultural products. In addition, information on the further improvement of the epizootic situation was presented there as well.

For reference:

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, over the period of 2016-2017, nearly 8.3 million tons of grain, including flour, has been exported. 7.7 million tons of grain and flour has been exported from January to December 1.

As of December this year, according to the figures of KTZ-Freight Transportation JSC, it was planned to ship 19,403 carriages or 1.3 million tons of grain. 9,970 wagons were used for the transportation of grain, ensuring the transportation of up to 1.2 million tons of grain per month.

On 1st January 2016, the Republic of Kazakhstan Law "On Agricultural Cooperatives" was drafted and entered into force in accordance with the Head of State's instruction and in the furtherance of the 60th step of "100 Specific Steps" Nation Plan.

Since 2016 till 1st December 2017, 1,066 agricultural cooperatives (including 777 in 2017) have been registered.

Since January this year, the new agricultural cooperatives have produced (according to the regional administrations) 80,500 tons of milk, 15,100 tons of meat, 21,900 tons of greengrocery, 1,000 tons of poultry, 19 tons of honey, 56 tons of lamb, 27 tons of camel milk, 31 tons of goat milk, and 63,700 eggs.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) recognized Kazakhstan as a zone free from foot and mouth disease (FMD).