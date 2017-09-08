PM holds a number of meetings on the sidelines of Kazenergy forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today within the framework of Kazenergy forum, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held meetings with former President of Iceland Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich, and the Upstream Director and a member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell Andy Brown, Kazinform reports with reference to the Prime Minister's press service.

Among the topics discussed during today's meetings in Astana were the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan, such as North Caspian (Kashagan), Karachaganak and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and cooperation in the development of green energy.





The sides also discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations such as increasing trade turnover, expanding trade cooperation and Eurasian transport and logistics potential, inter-regional and cross-border cooperation, science and culture.