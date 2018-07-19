PM holds meeting on Astana, Atyrau region development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the development of Astana and Atyrau region on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, issues related to the achievement of indicators and the implementation of activities on initiatives in the context of the directions of project management of akimats of Atyrau region and the city of Astana were discussed.



In particular, preliminary results of work on the implementation of project portfolios for the first six months and plans for the second half of 2018 for the development of transport and logistics, agribusiness, fuel and energy complex, tourism, trade, education, healthcare, mass entrepreneurship, industrialization, digitalization of economic sectors and development of ICT sphere, attraction of investments and provision of productive employment.



In their speeches Akim (governor) of Atyrau Region Nurlan Nogayev and Akim (mayor) of Astana Asset Issekeshev informed of the main socio-economic indicators of the region and the capital. Particular attention was paid to the formation of a new model of economic growth.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev, ministers of national economy Timur Suleimenov, energy - Kanat Bozumbayev, healthcare - Yelzhan Birtanov, labor and social protection of the population - Madina Abylkassymova.



Also, ministers of investment and development Zhenis Kassymbek, culture and sports - Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, information and communications - Dauren Abayev, vice ministers of agriculture Gulmira Issayeva, education and science - Bibigul Assylova participated in the videoconference mode.