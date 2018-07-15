PM holds meeting on healthcare system development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the project management of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan on Saturday, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, preliminary reports for the first half-year and plans for 2018 on healthcare and productive employment for the development of the labor market in the light of the requirements of the new economy were heard.



Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the development of competition and private medicine, the drug market, medical tourism and import substitution, the reduction of the burden of main diseases and creating a single health information space.



In the healthcare sector in the first half of this year, the work has begun on the construction of 73 facilities, the overhaul of 46 facilities, the reconstruction of 4 facilities, as well as the renovation and procurement of equipment. Thirteen control and supervisory functions have been eliminated to reduce pressure on the business by creating conditions for holding less number of inspections, interference by officials in the activities of entities. To teach the digital literacy, 209 digital posts have been created in polyclinics, centers for the best practices of primary healthcare have been established in all regions of the republic and a disease management program has been introduced in 118 medical organizations.



On issues of productive employment, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Madina Abylkassymova informed of the work on planning, forecasting and management of labor flows, training and retraining of personnel, involvement of the population in productive employment and modernization of the labor market infrastructure.



Measures of state support under the Program of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship covered 290,000 unemployed and unproductively self-employed citizens, of which 243,000 people were employed, including 158,000 people for permanent jobs. The Electronic Labor Exchange was launched in all regions of the country, through which 160,000 people were employed, 45 private employment agencies were connected.