    07:55, 01 March 2018 | GMT +6

    PM holds meeting on improvement of investment climate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Council on Improvement of Investment Climate has had a meeting in the Kazakh Government chaired by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

    The meeting was devoted to the issues of implementation of the Nation Plan "100 Specific Steps" for improvement of the investment climate in the sphere of intellectual property rights, tax legislation and new instruments of settlement of investment dispute. 

     

     

