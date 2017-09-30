PM inspects Ontustyk industrial zone enterprises

ASTANA-SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - As part of a working trip around South Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited a number of facilities in the Ontustyk industrial zone, among which are a glass container plant EuroCrystal LLP and a ceramics factory Zerde Keramik LLP, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the visit, the Premier became familiar with their prospects for modernizing production.



First of all, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the production building of EuroCrystal, where he got acquainted with the technological process of producing glass containers and assortment of finished products. EuroCrystall LLP is the first factory in the region to produce glass jars and bottles. A significant import substitution of this type of products takes place due to its work, since the factory delivers its production with a capacity of 60 million pieces per year, exclusively to the domestic market.



After that, the Prime Minister visited the enterprise for the production of porcelain stoneware Zerde Keramika LLP. It should be noted that this is the only plant for the production of porcelain stoneware in Kazakhstan, which covers more than 40% of the country's total demand. In addition, the plant sends part of its products for export to the border countries.



It should be noted that 85 investment projects worth 55.8 billion tenge are being implemented in the Ontustik industrial zone, which has been operating since 2010, with the creation of 5,000 workplaces. Of these, 46 projects for the amount of 21.4 billion tenge have been realized so far with the creation of more than 3 thousand jobs.



Also, at present, work continues on the creation of other industrial zones in the districts and cities of the region. To date, 9 such zones the total area of which is 699 hectares have been put into operation. In general, 173 investment projects worth 167 billion tenge are being implemented in all industrial zones of the region with the creation of 10,000 jobs.



It is worth noting that the industrial zone offers investors ready infrastructure, the opportunity to buy or lease land below market value, a convenient logistics system, reduced tariffs for natural monopoly services and project support.



The functioning of industrial and special economic zones creates favorable conditions for the transition from raw materials production to the quality, processed products manufactory in the country and the increase in non-primary exports.