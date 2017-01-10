EN
    11:30, 10 January 2017 | GMT +6

    PM instructed to inspect all heating stations across country

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to re-inspect all the heat and power supply facilities in Kazakhstan.

    "Full re-inspection has to be carried out, and probably Ministry of Energy has to get involved here as well. It is necessary to understand reasons of yesterday's situation at Zhezkazgan CHP", said Bakytzhan Sagintayev at the Government's meeting.

    On January 9, the city of Zhezkazgan and facilities of Kazakhmys LLP were left without power, as a result of an accident at Zhezgazgan CHP of Kazahmys Energy LLP.

    During the  meeting Prime Minister  Bakytzhan Sagintayev expressed condolences to the relatives of victims of recent accidents in residential buildings of Shakhan (Shakhtinsk town, Karaganda region) and in Shymkent caused by malfunction of  heating systems.  

