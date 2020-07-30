PM instructs to develop additional measures on business support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the State Commission chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been held today, primeminister.kz informs.

The sitting considered the execution of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s order on the extension of quarantine regime in the country and preparation for the post-quarantine period.

Minister of Health A. Tsoi, Chairman of NCE Atameken A. Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market N. Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population B. Nurymbetov and Akim of Almaty B. Sagintayev reported on the epidemiological situation as well as measures to support the population and business.

The Prime Minister instructed to approve sanitary and epidemiological requirements for business entities. The algorithm for lifting the ban on the operation of enterprises includes the registration of entrepreneurs and the acceptance of applications for the resumption of activities via the electronic platform «Info Kazakhstan».

The Ministry of National Economy together with interested state bodies and the NCE Atameken have been instructed to develop a set of measures to support entrepreneurs.