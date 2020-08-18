EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:02, 18 August 2020 | GMT +6

    PM instructs to enhance work on state programs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed to enhance the work on implementing the state programs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Prime Minister instructed the governor’s offices to enhance the efforts on state programs, noting the importance of ensuring employment, during the Tuesday government session.

    He went on to say that the measures to streamline business processes on the e-labor exchange should be taken. According to him, it is of importance to achieve the planned employment indicators and create permanent jobs.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!