PM instructs to ensure Kazakhstan’s preparedness for revaccination campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed Tuesday to ensure preparedness of vaccination rooms for the revaccination campaign scheduled to start on November 22 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government’s session, Premier Mamin claimed the epidemiological situation in the country remains stable.

«Bed occupancy at the infectious facilities stands at 30%. However, it is important to bear in mind the growing COVID incidence rate in a number of European countries. All border sanitary requirements should stay in place,» he stressed.

Prime Minister Mamin went on to point out that the nationwide revaccination campaign will kicked on November 22. Given that, it is crucial to ensure readiness of vaccination rooms, medical organizations and healthcare workers, he noted.

To date, about 8.5 million people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. Over 7.7 million people in the country have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection.