PM instructs to ensure timely implementation of Rukhani Zhangyru projects

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM Following the Government Session today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev gave a number of instructions to the country's state bodies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, PM instructed the Ministries of National Economy and Agriculture jointly with akims of the regions to work out and expand microcredit coverage of population, including increasing the share of startups funded through the business supplies project.

"Akims of regions within the framework of the program for the development of productive employment and mass entrepreneurship should pay special attention to the creation of permanent jobs in order to involve citizens in the pension system and compulsory social health insurance system. At the previous Government Session, we approved the National Export Strategy, now the Ministry for Investment and Development together with the interested state bodies needs to make concrete proposals within a month in order to delineate the areas of responsibility of the Ministries, local executive bodies and KazakhExport national company in terms of supporting the exporters," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The Head of the Government also said that the National Economy Ministry together with the interested state bodies and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs need to study the issue and make a proposal in terms of a way of providing public services to businesses similarly to the way Government for Citizens corporation provides them to individuals.

"With regard to compulsory social health insurance, I instruct the Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministries of National Economy, Finance, Justice, Labor and Social Protection, within two days to submit a draft letter to the Head of State on compulsory social health insurance issues. The Ministries of Culture and Sport, Education and Science, Information and Communications, Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Finance, regional akimats should take personal control over and ensure timely implementation of the projects within the framework of the Rukhani Zhangyru program," added Bakytzhan Sagintayev.