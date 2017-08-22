EN
    12:59, 22 August 2017 | GMT +6

    PM instructs to keep track of Nurly Zhol program budget use

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has given an instruction to constantly monitor the timely disbursement of the funds allocated for the Nurly Zhol program as the utilization rate is low, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The Head of State brought to notice that only 40 percent of the allocated funds have been used following the results of seven months of the Nurly Zhol State Program implementation. This suggests that the administrators of the programs are continuing the practice of spending most of the resources in the second half of the year what we have been saying at the last session during the discussion of the seven-month results. The responsible governmental bodies and akimats should constantly monitor this issue," Sagintayev stressed.

    In particular, this relates to educational institutions, according to the head of the Government.

    "I charge the Ministry of Economy to monitor the timely implementation and inform the Government on a monthly basis. Yerlan Sagadiyev, you are to give the details about the implementation progress with regard to schools in early September, as it is planned to place in service 48 schools additionally," Bakytzhan Sagintayev added, addressing the Minister of Education.

     

