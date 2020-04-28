PM instructs to launch five wholesale distribution centers in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a Government meeting Prime Minister Askar Mamin has ordered to allocate land for the construction of wholesale distribution centers in the regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He instructed regional Akimats to ensure the allocation of land and bring necessary infrastructure to wholesale distribution centers. The head of the Cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with Akimats, to ensure commissioning of five WDC this year.

Earlier, the Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov announced that five wholesale distribution centers will be built in Pavlodar, Almaty and Turkestan regions.