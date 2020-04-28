EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:01, 28 April 2020 | GMT +6

    PM instructs to launch five wholesale distribution centers in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a Government meeting Prime Minister Askar Mamin has ordered to allocate land for the construction of wholesale distribution centers in the regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He instructed regional Akimats to ensure the allocation of land and bring necessary infrastructure to wholesale distribution centers. The head of the Cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with Akimats, to ensure commissioning of five WDC this year.

    Earlier, the Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov announced that five wholesale distribution centers will be built in Pavlodar, Almaty and Turkestan regions.


    Tags:
    Economy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!