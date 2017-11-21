PM instructs to step up exports of organic products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking about the development of exports during the Governmentsession on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said it is necessary to focus on organic products, Kazinform correspondent reports.

PM noted that organic products fall into both WTO and EAEU "green boxes" and that, despite the lower volumes, organic products exports are more profitable given their higher prices.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev noted that the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology under the Ministry of Investment and Development is currently working on the drafts of four standards for organic products to present them to Prime Minister.

It should be noted that, according to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, in January-September 2017, Kazakhstan's exports of potatoes increased 19 times, tomato and cucumber exports to Russia increased 3.5 times, while nut exports to China and Russia tripled. Also this year the country statred exporting barley to the UK and resumed exports of oats to Iran and Mongolia. Exports of rice, buckwheat, cereals, oilseeds, fruits, melons and watermelons, dried leguminous vegetables to the CIS countries, Europe, Middle East and China increased by an average of two times.