PM: Investments into Astana development paid off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has extended his congratulations to Astana residents and all Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Day of the Capital City, Kazinform reports.

"It is a nationwide holiday celebrated by everyone in the country because the development of the country is closely associated with the development of Astana. This project has become reality thanks to the initiative spearheaded by the Head of State. Astana has turned into a well-developed competitive megapolis," Prime Minister Sagintayev said at the session of the Government.



He also praised dynamic socioeconomic development of the capital.



"Today Astana is not only the symbol of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development. Over the past two decades, since 1997, Astana's economy has reached 5.3 trillion tenge. Investments into the city have increased 50fold. Extra-budgetary investments have made 80%. Over the past 20 years over 2.3 trillion tenge have been channeled into Astana's construction, but everything has paid off," Sagintayev stressed.



"Astana's population has exceeded 1 million people. The city is the symbol of unity and friendship. Astana serves as a venue of global international events. It is a result of tireless and fruitful work of our President," he added.