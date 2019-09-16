PM: Kazakhstan gives special attention to informatization and digitalization projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has received a delegation of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC), Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Houlin Zhao and Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Bishar Abdirahman Hussein, Kazinform reports citing the PM's press service.

The Kazakh PM was briefed about the 25th meeting of the RCC Coordination Council of the CIS Member States for Informatization being held in Nur-Sultan and the preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference slated for late October in Sham El-Sheikh, Egypt.

According to Askar Mamin, Kazakhstan gives special attention to the implementation of 5G technologies, expansion of broadband access to the internet as well as other projects in informatization and digitalization which significantly contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy and increasing its competitiveness.

«Under the Digital Kazakhstan program, we are planning to cover all supporting and satellite rural settlements with high-speed internet and implement high-technological communication modes by the end of 2023,» Askar Mamin said.

The Head of the Government informed of Kazakhstan’s plans to create transport infrastructure which would let ensure telecommunication transfer towards Russia, China and Central Asia.

«Today we are preparing for the construction of a fiber-optic communication line at the bottom of the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan and we plan to complete it by the end of 2021,» he noted.

The Prime Minister invited the RCC members to participate in the oncoming IV Forum «Digital Agenda in the Epoch of Globalization 2.0» scheduled for February 2020 in Almaty.

RCC is the international organization with the functions of an interstate coordinating structure of the CIS in electric and postal communication. The RCC has an observer status at the ITU and the UPU. The RCC consists of 20 participants – 12 full-fledged members and 8 observers. The Coordination Council includes the communication administrations of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

