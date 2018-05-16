PM: Kazakhstan ready to assist in promoting IMF coop best practices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Monetary Fund Regional Conference for the Caucasus and Central Asia countries is underway in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The issues that we face today are the modernization and strengthening of the policy that will contribute to the process of reducing risks for all of us. Kazakhstan is committed to the policy aimed at achieving economic integration within the active cooperation with all countries of Eurasia. We believe that our participation in the Eurasian Economic Union is crucial for diversifying the national economy," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said, opening the meeting.

The Head of Government also stressed that Kazakhstan supports the development of the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

"We are ready to participate in international cooperation within the framework of this project. To this end, we have created short and economically viable logistics routes to bring products to international markets. Kazakhstan has been an official member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) since 2015. This is an opportunity for our country to transform into the leader of the Central Asian region, one of the largest players in the global economic processes. Presently, the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus region share common goal of ensuring social and economic development and stability in the region through the unification of countries, attraction of investments, and development of modern export policies, stimulating innovative activities," added Bakytzhan Sagintayev



The Prime Minister added that Kazakhstan has launched the Third Modernization of its economy. President Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined new priorities and goals of the modernization of key industries as the development of entrepreneurship and productive employment, human capital development, establishment of modern innovation development institutions. All these are the top priorities of the new policy, which helps regional integration in addition to strengthening the global competitiveness of Kazakhstan.

"The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to assist in promoting best practices and knowledge in terms of the cooperation with the IMF in the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia," Bakytzhan Sagintayev emphasized.

It should be mentioned that the meeting discussions are expected to cover issues of integration, joint initiatives in the financial and banking sectors, structural reforms contributing to the development of cross-border cooperation, and the advantages of new trade and investment opportunities within the framework of the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

