PM: Kazakhstan ready to develop action plan of further coop with OECD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has sent a video-message to the participants of the "OECD Eurasia Week 2016" being held in Paris.

In his message, the Kazakh PM pointed out Kazakhstan’s progress in implementation of the reforms aimed at ensuring the country’s accession to the club of 30 most developed countries of the world.

According to Sagintayev, since gaining its independence, Kazakhstan has proved to be a reliable, economically and politically strong partner for the global community, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

As per the WB’s Doing Business ranking, Kazakhstan holds the 35th position among 190 countries of the world having gained the status of the best performer in implementation of progressive reforms within the past two years. As the PM stressed, this achievement demonstrates Kazakh Government’s adherence to the idea of building an efficient system of business climate and state regulation.

In 2015, the OECD chose Kazakhstan as one of its three partners for the Country Cooperation Programme which underlines our country’s aspiration for applying the best practices of the OECD to join the 30 most developed countries of the world.

“As part of support to the OECD Country Programme, the Head of State initiated the adoption of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan which covers major aspects of the country’s development such as modernization of civil service, strengthening the system of justice, diversification of economy, social modernization and increasing government’s transparence,” the Prime Minister reminded.

Sagintayev noted that over a short period of time, since beginning of implementation of the OECD Country Programme, Kazakhstan has adopted 59 laws aimed at improvement of its institutional environment. By the end of 2016, the Government plans to finish implementing the programme.

Alongside, as the PM emphasized, Kazakhstan is ready to develop a detailed action plan on further cooperation with the OECD. In this view, the PM proposed to hold the next forum in Kazakhstan.

Noteworthy to say that the ‘OECD Eurasia Week 2016’ was organized to create confitions for further strengthening the relations between the Eurasian countries and OECD member states and drew the world community’s attention to enhancing cooperation in a number of areas directly linked to the region’s competitiveness.