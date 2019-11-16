PM makes working visit to N Kazakhstan region

NORTH KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin has visited North Kazakhstan region in the framework of the implementation of the State Program on Innovative and Industrial Development (SPIID) «Economics of simple things» initiated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on social and economic development of the region , Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.

In Petropavlovsk the head of the Government took part in the opening ceremony of the «Rim-KazAgro» LLP factory for the production of detergents and household chemical goods. The factory’s design capacity is 6 thousand tons of liquid and solid soap per year. Within the framework of the program «Economics of simple things» the enterprise will become the first in Kazakhstan to process animal and vegetable fats into environmentally friendly semi-finished product called ‘soap granules’ which was previously imported.

A. Mamin got acquainted with the progress of technological modernization of the flagships of the engineering industry of Kazakhstan - JSC «Plant named after C. Kirov« and »Petropavlovsk Plant of Heavy Engineering «.

The Head of Government attended a capsule laying ceremony at the construction site of a multidisciplinary regional hospital in the Shygys microdistrict of Petropavlovsk. The project will be implemented by mid-2022 by a Turkish investor «YDA Holding» as part of a public-private partnership. The cost of the facility is KZT50 billion. It is expected that the facility will create about 350 new jobs. About 200 local doctors will take advanced training courses abroad.

In the city of Taiynsha A. Mamin took part in launching the second line of starch and gluten production of «Bio operations» factory. It is planned to increase production by 2 times and reach 300 thousand tons per year. The total amount of investments attracted by the enterprise exceeds KZT11 billion.

In December of this year it is planned to launch a production workshop of bioethanol. Upon reaching full capacity the number of employees of the enterprise will reach 500 people. In the village of Novonikolskoye, the Prime Minister attended the opening ceremony of a new automobile bridge over the Yesil River. The new bridge will connect 10 settlements.

Since the beginning of the year the volume of industrial production in North Kazakhstan region amounted to KZT193.8 billion which is 1.1% higher than within the previous year. The gross output in agriculture is KZT585 billion (+ 2.6%).