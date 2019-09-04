EN
    18:57, 04 September 2019 | GMT +6

    PM makes working visit to W Kazakhstan rgn

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Mamin, Prime Minster of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to West Kazakhstan region, PM’s press service reported.

    Head of the Government visited Karachaganak («Karachaganak Petroleum Operating BP») and Chinarevskoye («Zhaikmunai LP») oil and condensate fields. Askar Mamin was reported that in 2019 it is planned to produce 19759.5 million cubic meters of gas and 11.4 million tons of oil.


    In the city of Uralsk Mamin visited the enterprises of food, furniture, construction and manufacturing industries, including Zhelayevsky bakery products factory, Kubley LLP canning factory, «Educational and scientific complex of pilot industrial production of aquaculture», «Kvant» cabinet furniture factory, «Bolashak-T» house-building factory, «Ural Transformer Plant», «Kama Tsentr» tire and rubber waste processing company.


    Mr. Mamin checked out building-up of «Akzhaik» micro district and 9-storey dwelling housing in Uralsk. The facilities are being constructed under the state program «Nurly Zher».




