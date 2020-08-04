PM Mamin calls for further reduction in COVID-19 spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has called for continuation of the efforts to treat COVID-19 patients and reduce the spread of the disease, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Tuesday's Government session, Mamin emphasized the importance of proceeding with the efforts made to treat COVID-19 patients and reduce the spread of the disease. The Prime Minister reminded of the relevance of raising the awareness of the population as to the importance of observing the sanitary rules and wearing masks.

According to the Prime Minister, growing number of new coronavirus cases in over 126 countries may lead to the possible second wave of the COVID-19 virus, which could be avoided by following the specified rules and implementing the measures planned.