PM Mamin congratulates civil servants on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated Kazakhstani civil servants on their professional day, Kazinform reports referring to the PM's press service.

In his congratulatory letter, the Prime Minister specified the significant role the civil servants play in servicing the population, ensuring the rule of law, carrying our state programs, as well as in the country's economic development, in increasing life standards and wellbeing of Kazakhstani society.

He also wished them health, wellbeing, professional achievements, and growth.