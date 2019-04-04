PM Mamin meets heads of leading agricultural companies of U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin met today with the chiefs of the leading American agricultural companies: President of Tyson Foods Steve Stouffer, President of Valmont Irrigation Leonard M. Adams and Vice President of AGCO Thomas Welke, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The meeting discussed the cooperation in agro-industrial sector as part of the agreements reached during the official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. in 2018.



Presently, the parties are working on joint projects of construction of a meat-processing plant, a feeding yard, a fish farm, an agricultural business park and an irrigation systems manufacturing plant. All the projects will be equipped with up-to-date technologies meeting world standards.



The representatives of the U.S. companies pointed out the progress in development of Kazakhstan's agricultural sector and highlighted the huge potential of joint productions. The advantageous location of Kazakhstan opens new sale markets such as the EAEU countries, Central Asia and China.



In turn, the PM assured that the Kazakh Government would provide all-round support to the Kazakh-U.S. cooperation in this sphere.