PM Mamin on why vaccination vs COVID-19 is top priority

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of those inoculated against the coronavirus infection will be increased in April, Prime Minister Askar Mamin vowed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Currently, we’ve seen a surge in number of fresh COVID-19 cases, especially in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan as well as in West Kazakhstan region, which ended up in the ‘red zone’,» Premier Mamin said at the Government’s session on Tuesday.

He said that the main reason behind the surge in the number of fresh infections is that the population does not follow the masking and social distancing restrictions in place.

The head of the Kazakh Government also said that the ongoing vaccination is the important factor in fighting against the novel coronavirus. That is why accessibility of vaccination is the top priority.

He reminded that healthcare workers, teachers and employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first to get the vaccine. They are doing fine and had no side effects. In his words, at this point, Kazakhstan has launched the production of the Russian vaccine and is soon to register its own homegrown one.

«In April, the number of those inoculated will increase considerably as elderly people are to get their shots of the vaccine,» Mamin said, adding that these measures will allow to achieve herd immunity and stop further spread of the coronavirus infection.