PM Mamin votes for People’s Assembly candidates to Majilis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and member of the Council of the People’s Assembly Askar Mamin has cast his vote at the 28th session of the Assembly on the election of the deputies of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is currently voting for the candidates nominated by the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan who will later join the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The candidates were nominated at the session of the Assembly’s Council on December 11.

In total, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, namely Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov. , the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, elected by the Assembly is currently underway in Nur-Sultan city,