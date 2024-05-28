PM Mark Rutte of the Netherlands holds meeting with Kazakhstani students

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who is in Astana on a working visit, met with students of the Maqsut Narikbayev University, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands was asked about the promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

Speaking of potential cooperation, then it is certainly in the context of economic relations. Special attention is attached to diversification of our economy, transition from traditional energy sources to non-traditional. It’s about companies Philips and Heineken, which are beginning construction in Kazakhstan, said Mark Rutte.

According to him, another important aspect of discussion between the countries today is water resources management.

For us, it’s a great honor to assist Kazakhstan on our part. Obviously, carbohydrate and green technologies as well. The issues of energy are also highly important. In this context, we’re working with Morocco and other countries, including Kazakhstan, said the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who arrived in Astana for a working visit.