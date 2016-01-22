EN
    15:41, 22 January 2016 | GMT +6

    PM Massimov and president of European Investment Bank discuss coop issues

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met with the President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Primeminister.kz informs.

    The parties have exchanged views on joint projects implemented to support small and medium-sized businesses and discussed the possibilities of bilateral investment cooperation in the field of renewable energy.
    Mr. Massimov and Mr. Hoyer noted the significant potential for the development of mutually beneficial partnership and identified priority areas for future cooperation.

