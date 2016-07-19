PM Massimov chairs meeting of Baiterek Holding Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has chaired a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" today.

The agenda of the meeting included a wide range of issues related to the further development of holding's group of companies, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.



At the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the adjusted development plan of "Baiterek" Holding for 2014-2018.



"The development plan was adjusted in line with the additional measures assumed to stimulate economic growth and employment in Kazakhstan in 2016-2017," Chairman of the Board Mr. Yerbolat Dossayev explained.



The Board of Directors also approved the reports on implementation of the holding's development plan for 2014-2018, the 2015 annual budget, the 2015 annual report and focused on a number of other issues.