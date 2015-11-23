EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:35, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6

    PM Massimov instructs establishing single anti-crisis plan to support entrepreneurs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov has instructed to establish a single anti-crisis plan to support entrepreneurs.

    "I think that today we have discussed in detail all the issues that were raised by the Head of State. I believe that we should combine all the current programs aimed at supporting entrepreneurs into a single anti-crisis plan," said K. Massimov at the Government meeting. Following the meeting the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of National Economy to establish the crisis plan to support entrepreneurs.

