PM Massimov offers condolences to Russia over deadly accident in Karelia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has extended his condolences to his Russian counterpart Head of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev over the tragic death of children in Karelia, Russia via Twitter.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Head of the Russian Government D. Medvedev over the tragedy in Karelia that led to death of children," Prime Minister Massimov posted.



Recall that several children vacationing at the Park Hotel Syamozero children's camp were killed in a rafting accident in Karelia on June 18. The boats with children onboard ran into a gale while rafting. The boats overturned and sank. According to the latest reports, the deadly accident claimed lives of 15 children.



