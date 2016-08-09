PM Massimov starts #25yearsofIndependence hashtag

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has urged Kazakhstanis to collect all achievements of independent Kazakhstan in one place, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

"On the threshold of #KAZ Independence I start #25yearsofIndependence hashtag. Let's collect all our achievements under this hashtag," Massimov tweeted.



On the 16th of December Kazakhstan will celebrate 25 years of Independence. Over the years of sovereignty our country has achieved tremendous success for such a young state. President Nazarbayev's initiatives are internationally renowned.



We've become a full-fledged geopolitical partner in the global policy. Kazakhstan's flag was hoisted at prestigious sports events on multiple occasions. At the moment, our athletes are in Rio for the 2016 Summer Olympics.