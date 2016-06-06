PM Massimov to visit all regions in July-August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov will pay a working visit to all the regions of the country. The aim of the trip is to familiarize with the course of implementation of Nurly Zhol program.

“At the Presidential instruction, I am planning to visit all the regions in July-August. The schedule of the trip is being finalized with the regional governors now. I am going to visit the facilities built under the Nurly Zhol program,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the Cabinet will take a decision on redistribution of the funds allocated for the Nurly Zhol projects. The Head of the Government highlighted that the members of the Government will discuss the course of the program’s implementation on a monthly basis.