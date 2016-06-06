EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:59, 06 June 2016 | GMT +6

    PM Massimov to visit all regions in July-August

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov will pay a working visit to all the regions of the country. The aim of the trip is to familiarize with the course of implementation of Nurly Zhol program.

    “At the Presidential instruction, I am planning to visit all the regions in July-August. The schedule of the trip is being finalized with the regional governors now. I am going to visit the facilities built under the Nurly Zhol program,” the Prime Minister said.

    According to him, the Cabinet will take a decision on redistribution of the funds allocated for the Nurly Zhol projects. The Head of the Government highlighted that the members of the Government will discuss the course of the program’s implementation on a monthly basis. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!