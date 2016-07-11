PM Massimov visits a number of facilities in N Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has paid a visit to an engineering plant of KazTechMash LLP within the framework of his working trip to North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

At the plant, Prime Minister Massimov surveyed its equipment and visited a production workshop.



Karim Massimov also familiarized with the Roadmap of Entrepreneurship Support of North Kazakhstan region "Construction of "Syrymbet" ore mining and dressing plant". This will be the first plant processing tin-containing ores in Central Asia.



The new plant will create over 700 new workplaces. The estimated cost of the project exceeds 20 billion tenge.



While in the region, the head of the Government also familiarized with the reconstruction process at a landing strip and passenger terminal of an airport in Petropavlovsk. Accompanied by governor Yerik Sultanov, Prime Minister Massimov visited the airport where he was briefed on the reconstruction process.



