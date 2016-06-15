PM Massimov visits military unit attacked by terrorists in Aktobe city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has paid a visit to the military unit №6655 in Aktobe city which was attacked by terrorists on June 5, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

At the military unit, Prime Minister Massimov laid flowers to the place where military men were killed as a result of the terror attack.



Afterwards, he held a session on the issues of implementation of instructions given by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the session of the National Security Council.



At the session, the Prime Minister was briefed on results of work of the regional operation center for fight against terrorism and measures assumed in the region to ensure security of the population.



It was also noted that the situation in Aktobe region is under control.



In conclusion, Karim Massimov charged local authorities to ensure higher employment rate in the region, develop entrepreneurship and work on youth policy.