PM meets delegation of France-Kazakhstan Commerce and Industry Chamber

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has received a delegation of the France-Kazakhstan Commerce and Industry Chamber headed by its President Gerard Fries, Kazinform reports citing the PM’s press service.

«France is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. Our investment and trade-economic cooperation develops actively. French companies are working in energy, agricultural, engineering and other sectors of Kazakhstan,» Askar Mamin said at the meeting.

In 9 months of 2019, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and France rose by more than 6% and reached $3.4bn. The volume of direct investments from France to Kazakhstan increased by more than 24% and made $537mn.

As many as 230 Kazakh-French joint enterprises are operating in various spheres of Kazakhstan including such large transnational corporations as Total, Orano, Alstrom etc. In the years of independence, French companies have invested over $16.4bn in Kazakhstan economy.

The meeting discussed the issues of strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries’ business structures and implementation of new joint investment projects in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Agriculture – Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources – Magzum Mirzagaliyev, First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev and Vice Minister of Finance Ruslan Beketayev also participated in the meeting.