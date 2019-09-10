PM meets EBRD Board of Directors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with the members of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for discussing the state and prospects of implementation of the joint investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, Askar Mamin noted that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave special attention to the cooperation with the leading international financial institutions, including the EBRD.

In the past 27 years, the EBRD has invested more than $9bn in more than 260 projects in Kazakhstan. Agreements on 43 of them were achieved in 2018 and 2019.

According to Askar Mamin, Kazakhstan strives to create a model of economic growth based on sustainable private sector. «In 8 months of 2019, the growth of Kazakhstan economy made 4.3%. Our strategic goal is to achieve annual 5% growth of GDP. For this, we need to boost the attraction of investments from $24bn in 2018 to more than $32bn by 2025,» said the Kazakh PM.

As the PM’s press service informed, Askar Mamin called the representatives of the EBRD Board of Directors to continue participation in implementation of the projects in energy, green economy, housing and utilities, SMEs development, transport and financial sectors and infrastructure construction.

He pointed out the importance of further deepening of the cooperation in implementation of the largest in Kazakhstan PPP project – the construction of Big Almaty Ring Motor Road. The project will let increase Kazakhstan’s transport potential and improve the ecological situation in Almaty city and Almaty region.

The Head of the Kazakh Government and ministers informed the EBRD on improvement of the country’s investment climate and major strategic priorities in regards to economy and people’s wellbeing.



