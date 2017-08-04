PM meets with Akmola region businessmen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Paying a working visit to Akmola region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with members of the Regional Entrepreneurs Chamber to discuss the issues of small and medium business support and development, Kazinform reports with reference to primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed additional financing for the tourism industry development, modernization of trade markets, budget increase for interest rate subsidizing within the Business Roadmap-2020 program, financing of large agricultural cooperatives, adjustment of general layouts of settlements, and development of small industrial zones in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov and Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Kairat Balykbayev commented on the issues raised at the meeting.

In his speech, Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the development of entrepreneurship is one of the top priorities of the Kazakh Government. In this regard, steps to create favorable business conditions, including cost saving, reduction of inspections, credit support deregulation and expansion, are taken. What is more, two new state programs for agribusiness development and development of productive employment and mass entrepreneurship are underway.

At the same time, Bakytzhan Sagintayev emphasized that in order to develop business sector in the region, it is necessary to pay special attention to the tourism as one of the most promising industries of the regional economy. This aspect requires further development of tourism and transport infrastructure, as well as the public-private partnership projects.