PM meets with E Kazakhstan residents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev paid a working visit to the East Kazakhstan region on October 10.

As part of the visit the PM met with the core groups of the region to discuss the main provisions of the President’s Address “The growth of Kazakhstanis’ Wellbeing: Increasing Incomes and Quality of Life”, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister's press service.

The meeting focused on discussing the issues of increasing population’s income, new level of quality of education and healthcare, the approaches to further development of infrastructure and industrialization, improvement of business climate, development of agro-industrial sector and availability of affordable housing.

Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov presented a report on the socio-economic development of the region, further diversification of economy, training and retraining of personnel, management of labour resources as well as development of competitive business in the region.