PM meets with foreign experts in innovations and digitalization
At a meeting with Director for Government Transformation at Amazon Web Services Liam Maxwell, the sides discussed the prospects of implementation of Edge Point of Presence project at the platform of the Astana International Financial Center and further development of this company’s physical infrastructure and regional data centre. Askar Mamin invited Amazon Web Services leadership to develop cooperation in Astana IT University personnel training and in implementation of projects on the ground of Astana IT Hub.
The talks with Chris Ferguson, Director at the UK Cabinet Office (Government Digital Service), focused on exchange of experience in digitalization of public services, tax system, integration of governmental bodies’ information systems as well as training IT specialists.
At a meeting with Christopher Fabian, Senior Advisor on Innovation at the UNICEF Office of Innovation, the parties debated the prospects of opening UNICEF Regional Hub for GIGA initiative implementation in Kazakhstan. The project will let provide secondary schools with broadband internet access and innovative startups development.