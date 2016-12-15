EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 15 December 2016 | GMT +6

    PM meets with Samruk-Kazyna Board

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The participants discussed the approval of the annual audit plan, the work plan of the Board, as well as the annual budget of Samruk-Kazyna for 2017.

    The meeting also discussed the implementation of Astana railway junction development project.

    The new railway station in Astana is planned to be built in March next year.  It's planned passenger flow is 12 million people a year.

    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!