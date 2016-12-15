PM meets with Samruk-Kazyna Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The participants discussed the approval of the annual audit plan, the work plan of the Board, as well as the annual budget of Samruk-Kazyna for 2017.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of Astana railway junction development project.

The new railway station in Astana is planned to be built in March next year. It's planned passenger flow is 12 million people a year.