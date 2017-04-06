EN
    20:44, 06 April 2017 | GMT +6

    PM meets with World Bank representatives

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister met with representatives of the World Bank in the Government House to discuss improvement of Kazakhstan investment climate, the Government press-service reported.

    During the meeting they reviewed the Draft Kazakhstan National Investment Strategy for 2017-2022 made by Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Developments together with the experts of the World Bank.

    Implementation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's instructions made it possible to establish National Company Kazakh Invest JSC. The company will serve as Government's unified negotiator for transnational companies and large investors. The Chairman of the Board is Maksat Kabyshev.

