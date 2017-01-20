PM met with Canadian parliamentary delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with a parliamentary delegation of Canada headed by Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development (FAAE) of the House of Commons Robert Nolte.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres of socio - economic development, including agriculture, agricultural industry, cultural and humanitarian ties, civil aviation, aerospace and military industries, primeminister.kz reported.

Particular attention was given to the interaction between business structures of the two countries within the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) established in 2016. As the parties stated, this work will significantly strengthen trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister noted that Canada is an important partner of Kazakhstan. “The two countries share similar approaches towards overcoming the global economic challenges, given the growing investments in infrastructure, as well as regional and global economic integration,” said B.Sagintayev.

He also expressed confidence that the active participation of Canadian companies in EXPO 2017 exhibition in Kazakhstan and exchange of experience in renewable energy sector would give a new impetus to relations between the two countries.

For reference:

In January-November 2016, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Canada amounted to $327.3mln. Growth was observed in the volume of Kazakhstan's exports as a result of which in 11 months of 2016, trade balance turned out to be positive for Kazakhstan and comprised $134mln.