PM met with ex-PM of Singapore Goh Chok Tong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Emeritus Senior Minister, Member of the Singaporean Parliament Goh Chok Tong in the Ukimet Uyi, the official website of the PM informs.

The sides noted importance of activation of economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore and creation of favorable conditions for increasing mutual trade volume.



During the talks, the parties defined the prospects of partnership in high technologies sector through the national welfare funds and development institutes.



Besides, Sagintayev and Goh Chok Tong discussed the opportunities of exchange of experience in regulation of financial services and monitoring and interaction in the field of science and education.