PM met with youth of Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met today with the youth of Pavlodar region.

The meeting discussed the new areas of the With Diploma to Village program, development of youth entrepreneurship under Start-Up project, as well as the potential of the Regions’ Attractiveness Map for employment of young Kazakhstanis studying abroad.

The Prime Minister noted that youth employment is a priority of the country’s youth policy, so all initiatives put forward during the meeting will be considered by the relevant authorities, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.